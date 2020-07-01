New York man accused of stealing $50K in food from charity

News

by: Johan Sheridan and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Chavez Gibbs mugshot (Colonie PD)

LATHAM, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York man is accused of stealing over $50,000 worth of food from a regional food bank.

Chavez R. Gibbs, 27, of Troy, was arrested and charged after the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York reported that 31,542 pounds of food — over 15 U.S. tons — worth $51,098.04 was stolen between March 13 and June 25.

According to police, Gibbs used the account of his former employer, the Albany Damien Center, a social services organization, to methodically steal food 42 times over that roughly three-month period. He is accused of selling the food to other local nonprofits, pocketing the revenue and leaving the Damien Center with the bill.

Gibbs is charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony that carries as many as 15 years in prison if convicted. He is also on probation after a conviction for larceny and identity theft.

Police say there may be other nonprofits that were victims of the scheme.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories