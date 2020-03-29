New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths

A paramedic transports a patient into the Trauma Center at the Elmhurst Hospital Center, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000.

The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped over the last 24 hours from 728 to 965.

As coronavirus cases in New York City topped 30,000, President Donald Trump said he would issue a travel advisory urging people in the region to avoid traveling out of the area for 14 days.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he had concerns about the advisory.