Newberry hospital plans to enhance security after hackers attack servers

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) – Newberry County Memorial Hospital said they’re enhancing their security measures to fight back against hackers.

This comes after the hospital experienced a ransomware attack in February. The hospital said in a statement that no patient or employee information was compromised.

Staff said luckily their entire system was backed up on another server.

According to Phil Yanov, founder of Tech After 5, this kind of attack is aimed at stopping users from accessing their own information.

The hacker will block a user’s computer screen with a large, threatening message demanding them to pay for their own files.

Yanov said anyone could be a target of these attacks but the hackers usually target places that rely on important information to function such as hospitals, law firms and other corporations. Yanov said users should protect themselves by being prepared for the worst.

“I can train my employees not to click on stuff not good to click on, also have all of the latest bits of software installed so I might be able to defend myself against this and the last thing is you need a really good back up system on everything too,”Yanov said.

Newberry County Memorial hospital said they’re working with law enforcement to investigate this incident.