2 children found after AMBER Alert in Newberry Co., suspect still wanted

NEWBERRY CO., SC (WSPA) – Officials say the AMBER Alert for two children in Newberry County has been canceled after the children were found, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the two children were found in a car in Calhoun County.

The suspect, Tommy Lee Toland, is still wanted.

Deputies from Newberry County and Calhoun County are working with SLED to track the suspect who may be on foot.

Toland has residences listed in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Columbia, and Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have charged Toland with burglary and two counts of kidnapping.

Tommy Lee Toland is a registered sex offender and threatened to kill the family and burn the house, according to the AMBER Alert.

Tommir Toland is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and yellow shoes.

Ommira Toland is three feet fall and weighs 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multicolored pants, and black shoes.

43-year-old Tommy Lee Toland is 5’11” tall and weighs 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

He is believed to be driving a 2001 gray Honda Accord with a green hood and green passenger-side fender.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call 911 immediately.