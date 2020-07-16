Newry woman arrested on drug trafficking charges in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Newry woman has been arrested this week on drug trafficking charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

34-year-old Sarah Francine Deill was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Tuesday. Narcotics agents from the Sheriff’s Office have charged Deill with one count each of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

At this time, Deill remains in custody at the Detention Center. She was given a $25,000 surety bond on the distribution of methamphetamine charges and she was denied bond on both of the drug trafficking charges, deputies said.

Deill will appear before a Circuit Court judge at a later time regarding bond on the drug trafficking charges.

The Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigation, began an undercover operation in regards to illegal narcotics activity on South Avenue based on evidence gathered outside of Oconee County as well as complaints on illegal narcotics activity at the residence. Narcotics agents from the Sheriff’s Office also made controlled purchases of narcotics from Deill in late 2019 via undercover operatives working at the direction of the Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies made a controlled delivery of narcotics to the residence, whereupon agents executed a search warrant on Monday.

Agents seized approximately 279 grams of heroin from the residence with a street value of $55,800 as a result of the execution of the search warrant as well as trafficking weight of methamphetamine from Deill.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.