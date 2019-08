7 News will live stream the entire news conference starting at 10 a.m.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a news conference will be held this morning to announce the creation of the new Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

According to the release, Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown, Solicitor Walt Wilkins and other countywide police chiefs will be at the news conference set for 10 a.m. in front of the Law Enforcement Center.