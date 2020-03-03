Next steps for Clemson students impacted by global studying abroad recall

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – In wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak, Clemson University has recalled hundreds of students studying abroad.

Clemson University leaders said the main reason why they requested 385 students to return back to the states, is to protect them from the virus, along with their families and the entire community.

“It’s scary, I don’t know what’s going to happen…what’s going to come about from this,” said Hunter Platzman, a junior at Clemson University.

Platzman said he is worried he won’t be able to start his study aboard program later this year because of the Coronavirus.

“It’s unfortunate! And I have a study abroad program this summer in Oxford and it’s up in the air now. We got an email last week saying they don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Platzman.

As of Monday afternoon, the University made the decision that would end student’s time overseas.

“We did that with the understanding that this was the best decision for those students and our entire University,” said Joe Galbraith, Associate Vice-President for Clemson University’s Communications.

He said there are no reports of students with the virus, but they will all be screened.

“They’re working with those guides that are put forth by our study abroad team to determine what those next steps are. Those are going to vary from country of origin back…and the amount of screenings and things of that nature…that will take place once they arrival back in the country,” said Galbraith.

The guidelines for the screening are in line with the Center for Disease Control.

“It’s important to know that all of these students who have been studying abroad, when they return, they’re not going immediately into the classroom. They are all either going to continue their studies online or our academic team will work to figure out how their path,” Galbraith said.

This includes around 100 students who are studying in Italy. Galbraith said there will likely be a quarantine period for them.

“Our priority is the safety and well being of the entire Clemson community,” Galbraith said.

For other students, their screenings and or quarantine period will vary depending on the country they visited.

“We’re working closely to allow for the minimal possible disruption that we know is a very disappointing circumstance for our students,” Galbraith said.

As for Platzman, he hopes things will change by the time his program begins this Summer.

“Fingers crossed…by then hopefully it’s all figured out,” Platzman exclaimed.

School leaders said they are offering things like financial assistance and ways to recover unrecovered academic credits to ensure this won’t hold any student from obtaining their degrees.

University leaders said they want to get all students back to the U.S. by the end of this week or the beginning of the next week.