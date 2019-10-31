Closings
Graham County Schools

NICU babies at Greenville hospital dress up for Halloween

News

by: Austin Franklin

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Prisma Health Children’s Hospital/Sharon Lane with Holden Unto the Moment

NICU babies at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital are dressed up and ready for their first Halloween!

Photo: Sharon Lane with Holden Unto the Moment

The hospital says for roughly 20 years the nurses at Bryan Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have outfitted patients with costumes as a way to help families.

This year hospital staff and volunteers were able to supply outfits for over 60 babies in time for Halloween. Travelers Rest United Methodist Church, in partnership with Preemies of the Carolinas, made felt overlays for the smallest babies, and the NICU nursing staff made costumes and props for the bigger babies.

Photo: Sharon Lane with Holden Unto the Moment
Photo: Sharon Lane with Holden Unto the Moment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar