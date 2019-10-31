NICU babies at Greenville hospital dress up for Halloween

NICU babies at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital are dressed up and ready for their first Halloween!

Photo: Sharon Lane with Holden Unto the Moment

The hospital says for roughly 20 years the nurses at Bryan Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have outfitted patients with costumes as a way to help families.

This year hospital staff and volunteers were able to supply outfits for over 60 babies in time for Halloween. Travelers Rest United Methodist Church, in partnership with Preemies of the Carolinas, made felt overlays for the smallest babies, and the NICU nursing staff made costumes and props for the bigger babies.

Photo: Sharon Lane with Holden Unto the Moment