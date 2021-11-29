Night to support Spartanburg non-profits highlights Giving Tuesday needs

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg is playing host to a night out to support non-profits in Spartanburg, working to help those in the Upstate in need.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, also known as “Giving Tuesday,” Fr8yard in downtown Spartanburg will host a benefit for nonprofits from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Organizers said you can enjoy a chance to have a free beverage and learn more about each nonprofit’s mission and their needs. The evening is hosted My Spartanburg Gives, an amplification platform for local nonprofits with friends at Fr8yard.

Spartanburg Gives BREW GOOD and Giving Tuesday activation benefit the following organizations:

Angels Charge Ministry

Ballet Spartanburg

BattleBetty Foundation

BirthMatters

BRUH Mentor

Chapman Cultural Center

Charles Lea Center Foundation

Girl Scouts-Mountain to Midlands

Glenn Springs Preservation Society

Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve

Hope Center for Children

Hub City Animal Project

Hub City Farmers Market

Mental Fitness

NAMI Spartanburg

PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well.

Spartanburg Academic Movement Spartanburg Area Conservancy

Spartanburg Area Conservancy

Spartanburg County Historical Association

Spartanburg Science Center

St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic

United Way of the Piedmont



Learn more about Spartanburg Gives Inc. at spartanburggives.org. Learn more about Neue South at neuesouth.com