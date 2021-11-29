Night to support Spartanburg non-profits highlights Giving Tuesday needs

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg is playing host to a night out to support non-profits in Spartanburg, working to help those in the Upstate in need.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, also known as “Giving Tuesday,” Fr8yard in downtown Spartanburg will host a benefit for nonprofits from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Organizers said you can enjoy a chance to have a free beverage and learn more about each nonprofit’s mission and their needs. The evening is hosted My Spartanburg Gives, an amplification platform for local nonprofits with friends at Fr8yard.
Spartanburg Gives BREW GOOD and Giving Tuesday activation benefit the following organizations:
Angels Charge Ministry
Ballet Spartanburg
BattleBetty Foundation
BirthMatters
BRUH Mentor
Chapman Cultural Center
Charles Lea Center Foundation
Girl Scouts-Mountain to Midlands
Glenn Springs Preservation Society
Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve
Hope Center for Children
Hub City Animal Project
Hub City Farmers Market
Mental Fitness
NAMI Spartanburg
PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well.
Spartanburg Academic Movement Spartanburg Area Conservancy
Spartanburg Area Conservancy
Spartanburg County Historical Association
Spartanburg Science Center
St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic
United Way of the Piedmont
Learn more about Spartanburg Gives Inc. at spartanburggives.org. Learn more about Neue South at neuesouth.com