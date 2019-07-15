Nightclub shooting sparks renewed debate on nuisance businesses

Spartanburg County law enforcement are linking a shooting at a nightclub and a deadly crash not long after through gang violence.

And now the Sheriff’s office is renewing a call for a nightclub ordinance that would give it the power to shutdown nuisance bars.

The shooting happened Friday night inside Club Rehab.

Last year when it under the name Gravy’s Grill it was the scene of a fatal shooting.

Billy Webber bought the place three months ago. He says Friday, as always, he had off duty officers there, and he says they helped curb the violence.

“How those guys responded was amazing. and I think that’s more important than anything is having bar owners, entertainment venue owners have an open door relationship with law enforcement to prevent things like this from happening so it is isolated and I’m 100% for that,” said Webber.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office is connecting the shooting to a fatal crash on I-26 Sunday that claimed the life of 29-year old Jerferron Talbert of Ware Shoals.

Investigators call it a gang related retalition.

“It was back in March that the Sheriff’s office orginally asked County Council to pass an ordinance that would give it the authority to shut down night clubs that were the scene of repeated violence.”

That ordinance would also require night clubs to have video cameras security guards and metal detectors.

Webber says he already has all of that, but says giving the Sheriff’s office authority to shut down establishments goes too far.

County Councilman Michael Brown says he’s working with the Safety Committee on a nuisance ordinance that he hopes will satisfy both sides.

“It gives the Sheriff’s office some more teeth than what they have to address situations right now,” said Brown.

Still it would stop short of letting the Sheriff’s office have full authority to shut down businesses.

Webber who also has owned the bar Chief’s for the last 3 years without any shootings, says the latest violence is rare and came from people outside the county.

“This is isolated, it’s people from outside the community bringing their problems here. But ultimately in this city of Spartanburg I feel 100% confident of the citizens here and what we represent,” said Webber.