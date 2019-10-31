Nightmare on Moultrie and neighbors shows impressive Halloween display

One neighborhood in Greenville is showing off their spooky skills and putting on an impressive Halloween display.



Reporter Christine Scarpelli and Photographer Ryan Goodman check out Moultrie Street because the decor is something you cant miss.



Many decorate homes for trick-or-treaters but this neighborhood provides entertainment for hundreds.



The Massey family decorates every year and convinced their neighbors to get on board. Their display is called Nightmare on Moultrie.



The family said they like to keep their displays fun for kids not to gory to set a good example.

To see more check out Nightmare on Moultrie on Facebook.