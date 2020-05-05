Nike to donate shoes to health workers

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Nike is donating thousands of sneakers to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

The company has partnered with the nonprofit Good 360 to deliver 30,000 shoes to worker in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York.

Sneakers are also being sent to hospitals across Europe.

Nike said it is sending the Air Zoom Pulse, a shoe designed specifically for someone who would be on their feet for long shifts.

The company is also sending 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks to New York and Los Angeles.