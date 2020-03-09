Nikki Haley endorses Kelly Loeffler for U.S. Senate

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Nikki Haley is endorsing U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the upcoming special election to fill the remaining two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.

Isakson retired in December due to health reasons, and Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the seat after Isakson stepped down.

Haley said Monday that Loeffler has what it takes to help President Donald Trump defeat political rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president.

Haley is a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

She made her comments at a rally in Atlanta’s suburbs.

Haley says Loeffler is a political outsider and a businesswoman, and that more conservative women are needed in Washington. 

