Nikki Haley selected to Clemson Board of Trustees

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Nikki R. Haley has been named to the Clemson Board of Trustees effective immediately, school officials announced on Tuesday.

She succeeds David H. Wilkins, of Greenville who is retiring as a Trustee after serving since 2007. Wilkins will become a Trustee Emeritus.

Haley was selected to fill the seat vacated by Wilkins according to terms established in the will of Thomas Green Clemson.

Haley graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson in 1994. After leaving Clemson, she worked for her family business and served as its chief financial officer.

She was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004. In 2010, Haley was elected as the first female and first minority Governor of South Carolina and was the youngest governor in the country at that time. She was reelected as Governor in 2014.

Then President-elect Donald Trump nominated Haley to be the twenty-ninth U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 2016. Haley continued to serve as Governor of South Carolina until her confirmation by the U.S. Senate in January 2017. Haley served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations until January 2019. During that time, she was also a member of the President’s Cabinet and the National Security Council.

Since 2019, Haley has led the Stand for America advocacy group, which seeks to promote public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture, and national security.

Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, she is the daughter of Indian immigrants. Haley and her husband, Michael, a combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan, have two children and reside in Kiawah Island, S.C.