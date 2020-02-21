Nine Black female lawmakers making history in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WSPA) – As 7 news continues to recognize Black History Month, we turn our attention to a group of women who are collectively making history in the Palmetto State.

Nine female lawmakers are changing the face of politics in South Carolina.

Outside of the Capital Building in Columbia stands a monument dedicated to African- American history.

Highlighting the civil war, slave trade, the civil rights era and voting rights. On this day we are pausing to take a closer look at nine women who are making history of their own.

As 2020 begins, the vision is clear for the women who serve together in the South Carolina House of Representatives, they are breaking barriers and stereotypes.

“I think we’ve taken the house by storm, we’re all seasoned, we’re all witty, we have alot of intelligence and alot of savvy, I think that that’s something that men have been quiet taken aback by.” Democrat, District 31, Spartanburg, Representative Rosalyn Henderson Myers said.

These nine elected officials are affectionatly called the “Divine Nine”. The name given during a ceremony at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Taylors, where they were honored for their service.

“Divine nine reminds me of a time when there were no African-American women or men in the South Carolina house and the fact that we are here today gives us hope of what can be done to move this state forward.” Democratic District 25, Greenville county, Representative Leola Robinson-Simpson said.

They represent nearly every corner of the state from Chesterfield to McCormick to Charleston and Greenville and many municipalities in between. For some getting into office wasn’t easy.

“I challenged a 12 year incumbant here in the state and it wasn’t an easy election at the end, when the dust settled, there were 52 votes separating us, but I am here and this is my 12th year.”

Democrat District 23, Greenville county, Representative Chandra Dillard said.

For others the desire to serve out weghed conventional thinking.

“My father asked me do you know what it pays, I said no, he said, do you know what you do, I said no, he said do you know its a thankless job, I said no…. but I’m going to do it anyway.”

Democratic District 12, Greenwood and McCormick counties, Representative, Anne Parks said.

No matter the journey or the cost, all understand the gravity of their positions.

“I don’t think my community knew what they were missing as it relates to what happens here in the state house and what can come to the community. I’m just over joyed that I have the opportunity to go back to them and show them and tell them.” Democrat District 41, Chester, Fairfield and Richland counties, Representative Annie McDaniel said.

The bond is real, the support, guidance and shared wisdom – priceless.

“We have our own individual look, our own individual style, but when it comes to doing good for the people of the state, we’re all on one page.” Democrat District 70, Richland and Sumter counties, Representative Wendy Brawley said.

“I feel that I have now 8 sisters who have my back and I don’t care what happens, we will be there for each other.” Democrat District 54, Chesterfield, Darlington, Marlboro counties, Representative Patricia Henegan.

That unwavering support extends from the newly elected

“My most challenging part about serving is the fact that I am a single mother of five. so, juggling my work life, my children and my role here at the state house, is definately very challenging.”

Democrat District 117, Berkeley and Charleston counties, Representative Krystle Matthews said.

To the more seasoned lawmakers,

“Who served the longest?

Representative Gilda-Cobb-Hunter, initially elected nearly 30 years ago, serves the Orangeburg community. Out of 124 members in the House, she’s ranked number one, meaning she’s the longest serving member

“If you are in a position to be in these seats, then you need to give voice and be a voice for those who have no voice.” Democrat District 66, Orangeburg county, Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter said.

It’s a message these lawmakers take to heart by sponsoring and supporting bills that speak to issues effecting their communities.

“It’s pay equity, I’ve sponsored the bill, it has not moved out of this chamber and that’s disappointing, because equal pay for equal work is just fundamental fairness.”

Democrat District 70, Richland and Sumter counties, Representative Wendy Brawley said.

“The one that I’m most proud of is my lactation support bill, which gives break time to mothers to be able to express and pump their milk in the work place.” Democrat, District 31, Spartanburg county, Representative Rosalyn Henderson-Myers said.

That bill has bipartisan support, now making its way through the senate. Representative Leola Robinson-Simpson is following and hoping for the passage of the school to jail pipeline bill, which would take a closer look at Juvenile Justice Laws in the state and propose changes to the system to help troubled youth.

However, this group has no regrets, only messages of encouragement for the younger versions of themselves.

“I would tell my younger self, never underestimate yourself.” Representative Brawley said.

“Love for Christ does pay off.” Representative McDaniel said.

“It’s important to have relationships with people.” Representative Henderson Myers said.

“I would say keep striving, keep striving.” Representative Robinson – Simpson said.

“I think I would say to my 15 – 16 year old self, stay focused, this is going to get better, this too shall pass.” Representative Cobb-Hunter said.

“Be willing to take a risk.” Representative Dillard said.

The conversation heavy with wisdom, concluded with a call for more to join the ranks.

“We need women, particularly women of color running at local levels We need to build a bench, we need city council, county council, school board, all elected positions. Women of color African-American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian pacific you need to look at us an see yourself.”

Representative Cobb-Hunter said.

This is the first time in the state’s history that nine African American women have served at the same time in the House of Representatives, all looking to make a difference, all working to inspire change.