Ninety Six man gets 35 years for 2019 murder of Aiken, SC man

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A Ninety Six man was sentenced after a Greenwood County jury found him guilty on charges related to the 2019 slaying of an Aiken man.

According to a news release, Mark Anthony Hailey, Jr., 32, was found guilty Wednesday evening of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, following approximately five hours of jury deliberation.

In March 2019, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Booker Road after receiving a 911 call about a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived at Hailey’s home, his mother told them that her son came to the house in a strange car and said he shot someone. She said he appeared to be hallucinating and said his behavior was consistent with him possibly using drugs.

Deputies reportedly saw blood on the car window and questioned Hailey, whose behavior was erratic.

Hailey later revealed that he shot a man he called his “brother” and said the man could be found on Warner Road.

According to the release, a deputy saw the body on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was later identified as Marty George, 42.

Hailey was sentenced to 35 years in prison on the murder charge and five years on the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charges. The sentences will run concurrently

“I pray the family of Marty George can now begin to heal from this tragic incident fueled by drug use and foolish behavior,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “We are also thankful for Mark Hailey’s family doing the right thing by contacting law enforcement immediately and assisting them in determining what happened.”

“The remorse that the defendant showed during sentencing today, and the diligence that the jurors showed during both their long deliberations last night and coming back voluntarily to observe sentencing today, shows that our criminal justice system works exactly as it is supposed to. I believe that the sentence of the Court was completely appropriate under the unique facts and circumstances of this case.”