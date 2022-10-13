NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s one of the most unique ways to see a historic site and you can make reservations now to join in on the fun. The Ninety Six National Historic Site, known as Star Fort locally will hold candlelight tours.

The park visitor center will remain open during the tours until 8:30 p.m. for those who would like to watch the park’s 22-minute film, “Ninety Six: Crossroads of a Revolution,” browse the bookstore and discover artifacts in the museum.

Tour reservations are required. To reserve your FREE tickets, call the park at (864) 543-4068 Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors should wear comfortable outdoor clothing and walking shoes. The trail may be uneven in some areas and caution is recommended. Visitors are also encouraged to bring a flashlight and to carpool as parking will be limited.