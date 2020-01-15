Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire. Because of the fire risk, the company is urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds. The recall, detailed in documents posted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 by the U.S. government, covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

(AP) – Nissan is recalling nearly 346,000 vehicles across the globe to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

The front passenger inflators are among 10 million from 14 automakers that Takata is recalling.

It’s the last recall that the bankrupt Takata agreed to in a 2015 settlement with U.S. safety regulators.

The Nissan recall covers certain 2001 through 2003 Maximas, 2002 through 2006 Sentras, 2002 through 2004 Pathfinders, and 2007 through 2011 Versas.

Also included are 2001 through 2004 Infiniti I30 and I35s, 2002 through 2003 QX4s, 2003 through 2008 FX35 and FX45s and 2006 through 2010 M35 and M45s.

Dealers will replace the inflators starting Feb. 10.