Nissan recalls over 250K vehicles to replace Takata air bags

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire. Because of the fire risk, the company is urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds. The recall, detailed in documents posted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 by the U.S. government, covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

But they have a moisture-absorbing chemical that was supposed to make them safe.

The Nissan recall covers certain 2012 to 2017 NV Cargo and Passenger vans, the 2013 to 2015 Titan pickup and Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV.

Nissan will notify owners later this month and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator with one made by a different company.