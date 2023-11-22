LARUENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department has charged a man for allegedly producing and possessing a large amount of child pornography.

According to the police department, Justin Shakil Jones, 31, was originally arrested on a warrant for burglary, and subsequently charged with 28 counts of production of child pornography and 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Laurens Police Department said investigators began looking into the charges after receiving a call about criminal sexual conduct between Jones and a minor under age 11.

During a bond hearing on Tuesday, a judge denied a bond for Jones.