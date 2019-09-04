No charges in school bus crash that injured 14

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say the driver of a school activity bus that crashed last month will not face charges. 

The N.C. Highway Patrol (NCHP) said investigators were unable to determine if the crash was caused by a mechanical defect or the driver due to extensive damage. 

Troopers said Wednesday in a news release that the bus driver won’t be charged in the accident that happened the night of Aug. 26 on Highway 226.

NCHP previously said the bus went off the highway and hit several large rocks and a tree before crashing down an embankment.

Volleyball teams from Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Rutherford County were aboard the bus at the time. 

Principal Dianna Bridges said 14 people — players, coaches and the bus driver — were injured in the wreck.

