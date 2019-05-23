No criminal charges for person responsible for threats against Oconee Co. churches

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) - Oconee County Sheriff's Office officials said the person who made the social media threats towards churches in the county will not be criminally prosecuted, following an investigation by the sheriff's office and the FBI.

We reported earlier that the sheriff's office was asking community members to be vigilant after they were notified about the threat against churches.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, a juvenile made a threat to "harm a nonspecific church by the use of a firearm" on social media.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Westminster Police Department, SLED, and the FBI were investigating the threat.

"All agencies agreed after studying the social media post that it did not rise to the level of criminal prosecution. There is no immediate danger to any church by this individual or his associates that has been uncovered. We would like to reiterate that churches (as they should at all times when services of any type are being held) continue to remain very vigilant during their worship services and church activities."

"We encourage all houses of worship to be proactive when it comes to safety and security. We will be glad to speak with any church representatives in our county about steps they can take to increase security at their church," Sheriff Crenshaw said.