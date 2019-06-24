No foul play suspected in trooper’s death in Greenville, sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said no foul play is suspected in the death of an off-duty trooper, who died Saturday in Greenville.

We reported earlier that South Carolina Highway Patrol said Trooper First Class Jesse Cannon died around 2:30 p.m. in Greenville.

On Monday, Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on Fews Bridge Road in reference to a man who was found deceased.

Investigators were then called to the scene to investigate.

Flood said the death investigation is still active at this time, but said foul play is not suspected.

According to Flood, Cannon’s cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Cannon had been with the South Carolina Highway Patrol since 2014 and was a K-9 handler in Troop Three.

He was also a member of the Troop Eight Criminal Interdiction Unit.

“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”