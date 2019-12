LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens High School bus attempting to take a turn ended up in a ditch early Friday morning.

The incident happened on US 25 at Cleve Knight Road after the bus hit an embankment. Highway Patrol says two children were on the bus at the time, but no one was injured.

A wrecker has removed the bus from the ditch and US 25 is open.