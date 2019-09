SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — No injuries were reported in a Spartanburg wreck involving a tanker and another truck.

It happened at the intersection of S. Pine and E. Kennedy streets on Monday morning.

Major Art Littlejohn said no one was hurt when a truck rear ended another truck.

Video provided to 7News showed one lane of traffic blocked on S. Pine Street.

It appears a truck hauling equipment hit the back of a tanker truck.