OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus in Oconee County on Thursday.

The crash happened at 5:27 p.m. on Little Country Lane between an Oconee Co. school bus and a small car, according to Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton.

He says 9 kids and a driver were on board. There were no injuries.

The bus sustained minor damage.

Crews remain on scene at this time. The roadway is not closed, but drivers are advised to slow down.