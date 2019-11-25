No injuries reported in Cowpens house fire

Crews on scene of fire at Cash Drive in Cowpens (WSPA).

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Several fire departments battled a house fire in Cowpens.

Spartanburg County Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Monday at 105 Cash Drive near Battleground Road.

The house appeared to be destroyed in the blaze.

There are no reported injuries.

7News is told the house is vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cowpens, Chesnee, Converse, Drayton and Mayo fire departments responded to the scene.

