‘No mask, no service’ rule is OK for businesses, Cuomo says

by: Associated Press

Tanning salon workers, left, stand behind police outside the Staten Island business, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in New York. Owner Bobby Catone opened the salon briefly Thursday morning in defiance of a law requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Store owners who require customers to wear masks will be backed up by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor said Thursday his executive order will authorize businesses to deny entry to people without face coverings.

Many stores already require patrons to wear masks. Cuomo says his order will reduce conflicts between shop owners and customers. Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City businesses that try to reopen before coronavirus restrictions are lifted will face fines starting at $1,000.

The mayor said businesses are not supposed to “make up their own rules and jump the gun.” 

