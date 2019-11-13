No more horse attacks reported in Upstate, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Animal control investigators are debunking rumors of more horse attacks in the Upstate.

Animal Control confirmed 3 horses were found suffering from deep wounds last week.

The animals lived on 2 different farms located just 3 miles apart.

One of the horses, a retired thoroughbred named Sarah was euthanized.

Craig Howell, Sarah’s owner, tells 7News he’s certain his family’s horse was stabbed.

“I couldn’t stand to watch her suffering,” he said. “So I took it upon myself to put her down.”

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson says the horse attacks are unusual.

“I’ve been doing it for 25 years [and] this is the first time something like this has come across our desk,” said Nelson.

7News has received numerous tips about more attacks, which we asked Nelson about.

“We have not received any tips about [Sarah’s] particular case,” he told 7News. “Nor have we received any information from any citizen stating there have been any more attacks taking place.”

Wildlife experts say the wounds on Sarah were not consistent with an animal attack, but Nelson says the horse was not checked out by a vet.

“That would be a way for us to 100 percent verify that the wounds were not from a wild animal and were from a weapon of some type,” Nelson said.

The other 2 horses were seen by a vet after the attack, according to Greenville County Animal Control.

Nelson says the vet confirmed their wounds were not from an animal attack and were similar to the cuts found on Sarah.

“The best thing that we can do right now is to sit and listen,” said Nelson. “If a human did this they are going to brag and when they do someone will let us know.”

Nelson tells 7News cases like this are hard to solve, but not impossible. That's why he's urging anyone with information to call 864-596-3582 or email tips to jnelsonjr@spartanburgcounty.org

Under South Carolina law, Nelson says this kind of animal cruelty is considered a felony.