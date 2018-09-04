No one hurt when several bullets fired into Greenville home, police say Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- Police say no one was hurt when several bullets were fired into a Greenville home.

Donald Porter, a spokesman with Greenville Police Department, said dispatch received a report of several gunshots discharged into a residence in the 100 block of Lowndes Hill Road on Tuesday morning.

Police say no one was hit or injured.

No arrests or suspects have been announced at this time.

This is a developing story.