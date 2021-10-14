No students on Spartanburg Co. school bus involved in accident, parents to seek other transportation

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – No students were on board when a Spartanburg County School District One school bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning.

The bus involved in the incident transports students from both Chapman High School and Mabry Middle School on routes 5 and 6, according to the school district.

School district officials do not have an estimated time for when, or if, the bus transportation will be available to finish Thursday morning routes. Parents with students on these routes are encouraged to seek alternative transportation to school if possible.