No suspicious devices found at Weaverville Walmart after bomb threat, investigation ongoing

WEAVERVILLE, NC (WSPA)- Weaverville Police Department officials said an investigation is ongoing following a bomb threat at a store Tuesday.

We reported Tuesday that police responded to a bomb threat at Walmart at around 5:30 p.m.

According to the release, Walmart management called 911 after they were notified of a potential bomb threat at the store.

Police and Walmart employees evacuated the store as a precaution.

Weaverville Fire Department, as well as the Asheville Police Department, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Woodfin Police Department and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, helped with the evacuation.

According to the release, Asheville Police’s Bomb Squad and K-9 Units from Asheville PD and the sheriff’s office conducted a sweep of the store and the grounds, and no suspicious devices were found.

An investigation into the threat is open and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weaverville Police at 828-645-5700.