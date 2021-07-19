‘No Swimming’ advisory issued for Paw Creek Cove following large sewage spill

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ‘No Swimming Advisory’ was issued for Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wyle Sunday morning after a large amount of untreated sewage was discharged.

An estimated amount of 847,000 gallons of untreated sewage was spilled from the Pawk Creek Lift Station at 8924 Old Dowd Road, which is operated by Charlotte Water.

The spill happened due to a pipe alignment issue during a construction project.

“Since Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Service’s Water Quality Program Manager.

The pipe has been repaired and the discharge stopped, but the staff will monitor water quality in the area until conditions are deemed safe for human contact. Once that is approved, the no swimming advisory will be lifted.