Noise complaints create problems between neighbors and training center

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- The Sawmill Tactical Training Complex has been in the Laurens County area for three years, but some residence who have lived there for decades, say it’s starting to become a nuisance.

Julia Daniels has lived in the same Laurens County house for 32 years.

“This is a rural, agricultural community. We’re not built up for something like that,” Daniels said.

She’s right down the road from the Sawmill Tactical Training Complex, built to train military and first responders.

Daniels says since it arrived three years ago, she hasn’t been able to sleep as wel.



“It’s one thing to be awaken by thunder, that’s one thing, that’s natural, but the automatic weapons, I call them weapons of mass destruction. It’s terrifying,” Daniels said.

She says, it’s the sounds of gunfire, helicopter landings, and rocket launches late at night that keep her awake.

Daniels explaining, “There was one huge explosion that you could feel the impact, like pressure, sudden pressure.”

Daniels complained to county council and the owner of Sawmill, Steve Brown, was sited by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.



“We want to be good neighbors, we think we are doing our country and our community a service by having this here,” Brown said.

Saying he understands the concern, so they’re trying to find a middle ground.

“We’re working hard to try and resolve those issues without limiting the training value we provide to our first responders and DOD,” Brown said.



Daniels also saying she’s hoping to compromise, “I’m hoping that something will be done, like we tried to tell them, if they have their goings on up until 9:00, nobody would fuss.”