Nominees for ’10 Worst Toys for Kids’ this holiday season released by WATCH

(CBS NEWSPATH) – The World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, revealed its nominees Tuesday for the 10 worst toys on sale this holiday season.

WATCH held a news conference in Brighton, Mass. to display the toys and talk about what people should look for and avoid when they are buying gifts.

The group also talked about the impact of online purchasing on toy safety, recent recalls and the need for vigilance while shopping.

Some of the items that made the list included Nickelodeon’s Froze Treats Slime, Bunchems Bunch’N Build and Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog.

