Non-essential business listing, company resources from SC Dept. of Commerce

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Commerce officials announced Wednesday they would be expanding online resources to help companies impacted by COVID-19.

According to a news release, the Department of Commerce has a detailed listing of businesses categorized as “non-essential” on their resources page, following Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order on Tuesday closing all non-essential businesses, venues, facilities, services and activities for public use.

That list of non-essential businesses can be found by clicking here.

For businesses needing further clarification must complete a form titled “Clarification of Business Designation Form” on the Department of Commerce’s website.

That form can be found here.

According to the release, the COVID-19 response team will respond to business inquiries submitted online within 24 hours.

“The COVID-19 response team will only provide clarification on the categorization of non-essential businesses. Businesses explicitly addressed in the executive order should follow that directive,” according to the release.

For other businesses resource information, click here.

For more information, visit the SC Department of Commerce’s website.