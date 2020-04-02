Non-essential businesses comply with SC Governors executive order

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Business complying with Governor McMaster’s Executive order served their last customers on Wednesday, before they close for the next few weeks.

Barbers like Willie Pearson, who’s been around for more than 20 years and has a list of clients that spans the length of his career, find themselves closing their doors in favor of staying healthy.

It’s business as usual at Pearson’s Westside Barber Shop, except when Willie Pearson closes his doors at 5:00 on Wednesday, he won’t open again for at least two weeks.

“Since the order has came from the governor, I think it’s a wonderful thing, to keep people safe. I think we need to be safe and I need a vacation.” Pearson’s Westside Barber Shop, Owner, Willie Pearson said.

Governor McMaster’s recent executive order closes non-essential businesses, Pearson, who owns the shop says he’s always prepared for a rainy day. Next door at the hair braiding shop business is slow and concerns are high.

“Since this virus got here we not getting the customers like we use to cause people are scared to come get their hair done and we don’t know what to do.” Anne & K African Hair Braiding, Marieanne Tenniano said.

Customers know what they the services they get done on Wednesday will have to last a while, but they also support the governors decision.

“We’ve got to be safe, we’ve got to do those things that are necessary for the next two weeks.” customer, Chris White.

While news of closures spreads, businesses like the nail salons will turn their lights off and movie theater’s will go dark at least for now. Pins will stay upright at the bowling alleys because of the order.

“I didn’t know about today was going to be his last day cutting hair, so I called him and he told me to come on.” customer, Leila Ferguson said.

The Wednesday deadline brought some customers in early.

“I usually get my hair cut on Saturday’s when I heard yesterday that the non essential businesses was going to be closed down, I told my wife I need to go ahead and get my hair cut.” customer, Charles Talley said.

Willy says he’ll keep buzzing along with other projects until he can open again.

“I can take two or three weeks off there are some who will probably be hurting.” Owner, Willie said.

Governor McMcMaster’s executive order closes non-essential businesses from April 1st thru April 15th.