Nonprofit asks for security cost of Eric Trump's golf trip

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:54 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:54 AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — How much did it cost U.S. taxpayers to provide security for Eric Trump on a recent golf trip to Trump golf courses in Scotland? That’s what the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wants to find out.

The Charlotte Observer reports the group has filed a records request with the Secret Service regarding the trip by President Donald Trump’s son. CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz says the outing was a business trip for the Trump Organization, not a personal excursion.

More than two dozen members from Trump National Charlotte golf club in Iredell County, North Carolina, played with him.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


