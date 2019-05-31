Nonprofit asks for security cost of Eric Trump's golf trip

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Eric Trump, center, son of President Donald Trump, campaigns for Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — How much did it cost U.S. taxpayers to provide security for Eric Trump on a recent golf trip to Trump golf courses in Scotland? That’s what the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wants to find out.

The Charlotte Observer reports the group has filed a records request with the Secret Service regarding the trip by President Donald Trump’s son. CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz says the outing was a business trip for the Trump Organization, not a personal excursion.

More than two dozen members from Trump National Charlotte golf club in Iredell County, North Carolina, played with him.

