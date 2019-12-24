NORAD tracks Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, has been preparing to once again follow Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Finding out where Santa is along his route is something many children are dying to know.

“I have twin boys. They’re 11-years-old, and then of course a group of nieces and nephews, and every year we log onto NORAD tracks Santa and so we watch him as he makes his journey around the world,” Tyndall AFB Air Operations Center Superintendent Senior MSgt. Martha Dunning said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is an American and Canadian bi-national organization with the mission of aerospace warning, control,and maritime warning in North America.

But on December 24, their mission shifts gears to track Santa.

“What usually happens is we’ll pick him up on radar along the northern part of Canada and Alaska,” Deputy Commander Col. Sid Connor said.

While NORAD can track him, his path is always unknown.

“His course that he takes is different every year, it depends on the weather a little bit, it depends on kids being asleep as well,” Conner said.

And thanks to NORAD’s technology, Air Force officials said they’re able to track Santa so he can travel safely through the skies at night.

“We want to make sure that he’s de-conflicted from anyone else so that no one gets in the way of him spreading his holiday cheer,” Dunning said.

But NORAD didn’t always keep tabs on Santa’s route.

This 64 year tradition happened on accident after a misprint in the newspaper.

“Someone called in, it was actually a mistaken wrong number, thinking that they were calling Santa Claus. So that kinda started things off where they thought ‘Well we are in the air defense business, we might as well track Santa as well,'” Conner said.

And that kicked off a family-friendly tradition for years to come.