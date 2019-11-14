North Buncombe HS teacher charged for Sex Acts With a Student

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A high school teacher in Buncombe County has been charged with two counts of Sex Acts With a Student.

Keith William Grandy, a teacher at North Buncombe High School, was charged with two counts of Sex Acts With a Student and taken into custody by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 13.

A search warrant was executed on Grandy’s residence, according to sheriff’s office officials.

His bond has been set at $65,000.

“Thank you to our team of Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work to bring charges against Mr. Grandy. We would also like to thank Buncombe County Schools for their cooperation with this investigation,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Grandy has been suspended from his teaching duties by Buncombe County Schools since the onset of the investigation.