North Carolina county reports 19 cases of hepatitis A

News

by: AP News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Health officials in a North Carolina county are reporting 19 cases of hepatitis A, adding that there have been no deaths so far.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Health Department says the source of the outbreak is among people who inject illegal drugs and other substances and share needles, homeless and transient people. It is usually transmitted person-to-person and spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of fecal matter from an infected person.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 124 cases of hepatitis A have been reported statewide, and one person has died from the disease.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store