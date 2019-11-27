North Carolina county reports 19 cases of hepatitis A

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Health officials in a North Carolina county are reporting 19 cases of hepatitis A, adding that there have been no deaths so far.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Health Department says the source of the outbreak is among people who inject illegal drugs and other substances and share needles, homeless and transient people. It is usually transmitted person-to-person and spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of fecal matter from an infected person.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 124 cases of hepatitis A have been reported statewide, and one person has died from the disease.