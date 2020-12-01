North Carolina DOT preparing for first snow of the season

Haywood County, North Carolina (WSPA) – The last day of November brings cooler weather and the possibility of snow in the higher elevated areas.

Our search for snow trip took my photographer and I to Tennessee, but we eventually found snow in the mountains of North Carolina and now NCDOT workers are getting their trucks, the salt and even the sad ready to make sure the roads aren’t slick and ready for drivers to use.

For at least one North Carolina resident snow is quite a journey from his Florida roots.

“Winter wonderland it looks cool, but when I have to get out and shovel the driveway, no I don’t like that.” North Carolina resident said.

He’s been in the area now for more than a decade and can appreciate the beauty of a fresh snowfall.

“The most I’ve ever seen here in Jonathan Creek is about eight inches.” resident said.

Although inches are not expected with the first snowfall. Buncombe County DOT workers started preparing their fleet of 35 snow trucks back in October.

County crews have access to more than 5000 tons of a salt and sand to spread over more than 2800 miles in Buncombe alone.

“Our night shift here in Buncombe County starts at 4:00pm and will run to 4:00am so we will have trucks ready.” Buncombe County Maintenance Engineer, Chad Young said.

The current weather forecast has workers planning to rotate two 12 hour shifts, starting on Monday.

While the Department of Transportation does its work, they’re asking drivers to use caution.

“While we do have some areas in Buncombe County that are mountainous, if you get up in that elevation. We do anticipate that is we’re the snow fall will accumulate.” Young said.

For many, the first snowfall simply enhances the beauty of the area.

According to DOT workers they’re expecting a light dusting, but they’ll be prepared if more snow falls.