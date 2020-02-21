North Carolina DOT warning of slick roads and black ice following snowfall

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A warning as the temperatures drop, road conditions are expected to be slick Thursday night and into the early morning hours Friday.

A winter wonderland to some, a slushy mess for others.

“We’re up here on a birthday weekend to go to the Biltmore and we’re excited to know there’s going to be snow on my birthday,” said Florida resident, Kristina Linares.

“I don’t want any part of it, that’s why I’m in Florida,” Florida resident Felipe Linares told 7 News.

But regardless of how you feel about this latest snowfall, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are urging you to be extra careful on the roads.

“If it looks wet before daylight, most likely it’s going to be frozen,” said Henderson County Maintenance Engineer, Roger Ayers.

Roger Ayers has been with the Department of Transportation for decades now. He has seen his fair share of snow and he has also dealt with a lot of black ice.

He told us his crews will be out on the roads non-stop until they’re all completely safe. He also wants you to be extra careful behind the wheel.

“You need to slow down and if you’re following people, you need to keep enough following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” Ayers told us.

Officials with the DOT warn this ice could last into your morning commute Friday.

They want to remind you to take it slow then too and give yourself plenty of time before leaving your home.