North Carolina leads country in vaccinating adults 65 and older, study says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Among states that publish data on what percentage of their 65 and older population have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, North Carolina leads the way, a new study says.

A study published by the Kaiser Family Foundation noted that North Carolina has vaccinated at least 49 percent of the 65 and older population in the state. The next closest is Florida with 45 percent.

The analysis examined COVID-19 vaccination rates among older adults in the 33 states and Washington, D.C. that reported these data at the person-level as of Feb. 23.

Among adults 65 and older, the vaccination rate is considerably higher at about 41 percent, according to the CDC and KFF’s estimates based on 2019 Census data and long-term care facility data.

People 65 and older, including residents of long-term care facilities who are primarily in this age group, account for more than half (54 percent) of all people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to date.

The study noted that no state has gotten a first dose to the majority of its 65 and older population yet.

Of the 33 states and Washington, D.C. in the analysis, 22 states and the District of Columbia have vaccinated at least one-third of older adults.

In mid-January, the Trump Administration advised states to expand vaccine eligibility to people ages 65 and older – a population totaling more than 54 million, in addition to residents of long-term care facilities – in order to reach a broader population of high-risk individuals.

This recommendation was reinforced by the Biden Administration.

Read the analysis here.