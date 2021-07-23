North Carolina man gets life sentence for 2018 Myrtle Beach murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison Thursday for a 2018 murder in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Earl R. Gaddis, 21, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Gaddis was sentenced to life in prison by Honorable Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown, according to the solicitor’s office.

Gaddis was arrested June 8, 2018, after Sylvester Bellamy Jr., was found unarmed and shot to death in a public restroom along Withers Alley near Ocean Boulevard, the solicitor’s office said.

Gaddis’ trial began Monday.

The other man charged in the case, Terence Blackwell, 27, of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in April and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.

Terence Blackwell (Courtesy: South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Gaddis is also charged in connection with a December 2018 deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Harnett County, North Carolina, which he was arrested for after being released from jail on bond.