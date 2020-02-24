North Carolina man surrenders in trailer park triple slaying

CLARKTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a wanted man has surrendered in connection with a triple slaying at a mobile home park over the weekend. Bladen County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets on Monday that Taurean Johnson had turned himself in Sunday night. Sheriff’s officials say someone called 911 after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday saying a man had entered a mobile home in Clarkton and shot several people. The bodies of Catrice Lacole Murchison, Ronnie Lebert Kelly and Guy Lennon Barden Jr. were found inside. Authorities say Hazel Epps survived. Authorities haven’t said what motivated the attack or how the suspect knew the victims.