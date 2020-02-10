North Carolina man wins big lottery prize for a second time

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Lottery luck has smiled on a North Carolina man for the second time in seven years.

Donald Hildebran won $250,000 after buying four 20X The Cash scratch-off tickets at a convenience store in Morganton on Tuesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release.

It wasn’t the first time Hildebran has hit it big in the lottery. In 2013, he won $200,000 in the Extreme Cash game.

Hildebran, a retiree from Connelly Springs, told lottery officials he spent some of his first prize on a beach trip and plans to do the same with his new prize.

“I’m going fishing,” he told lottery officials. “I’m going to the beach!”

He claimed his prize on Wednesday, taking home $176,876 after taxes, according to the release.

The game launched the day Hildebran won. Five top prizes of $250,000 remain.

