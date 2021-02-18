North Carolina officials urge residents to stay home and stay safe during Winter storm

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – In the event that you lose power during Wednesday night’s winter storm— officials with Duke Energy want you to be prepared.

“Timing wise, there’s not much you can do in the middle of a storm. but, you can still being paying attention to it,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson, Ryan Mosier.

That means knowing what to do if it happens to you.



“We’ve got more than 54-hundred technicians and other workers who are going to be responding to the storm starting tomorrow. But when poles go down, when lines go down, when trees go down on top of them… That work takes time to repair and the amount of work that we expect,” Mosier said. “The amount of damage that we expect from the storm… Some folks are going to see multiple days without power.”

His advice: play it safe.

“Around your home, your business, wherever you’re at… downed power lines—you should always assume that they’re live, dangerous, and deadly,” Mosier said. “And you should always stay away from them.”

Monday night he told 7 News that crews from across the southeast were making their way to the Carolinas to get lights turned back on as soon as possible.

David Uchiyama said the same goes for the North Carolina Department of Transportation when it comes to getting you back on the roadways.



“Crews have already prepared. They will work through the night and they will work until roads are cleared,” Uchiyama said.

And while they’ve worked winter storms before, this storms element includes ice.

Uchiyama said to be mindful of icy roads when heading out the door.

“Ice also presents hazards in that it makes the trees heavy. The limbs can fall into the roads,” Uchiyama said. “And in some cases they can become intertwined with the power lines. That creates an additional hazardous situation. And, of course, just ice itself is very very slick.”

He suggests your best bet being to just stay home.

“If you’re slipping and falling on your way to the mailbox, it’s probably not the best idea to drive,” said Uchiyama.

Due to unsafe travel conditions, Hendersonville County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, as well as city offices will open later in the day.

