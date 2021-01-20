North Carolina prisons get first wave of COVID vaccine doses

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety has received about 1,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for inmates and prison staff.
An additional 300 doses allocated for the prison system are expected to arrive this week.
The limited supply will go to prison healthcare staff administering the vaccine, staff working with infected inmates or in housing units where offenders have tested positive for the virus and inmates 75 years or older.
Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee worries about vaccine hesitancy among some staff members and inmates.
Vaccination is currently voluntary for the roughly 14,000 workers and 29,000 inmates in the state’s prison system.