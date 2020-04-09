North Carolina reports 3,651 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 65 total coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday – a jump from 53 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths is the second highest-daily total since the beginning of the crisis in North Carolina.

On April 7, the state reported 13 deaths.

Eighty-two percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths were patients over the age of 65. No one under the age of 25 had died due to the disease.

Wake County has 371 known cases but has not reported a death. Mecklenburg County is reporting 861 cases and nine deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state has 3,651 known cases and 398 hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, the number of completed tests was 42,987. On Thursday, NCDHHS said 47,809 tests had been completed – the largest increase in a week.

North Carolina also has ample staffed hospital beds and ventilators available for crisis.

A little more than 38 percent of the state’s inpatient hospital beds remain open while just 23 percent of available ventilators are in use.